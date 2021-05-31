Demi Lovato had a big personal moment a couple weeks ago when they announced that they now identify as non-binary. Now, on a recent episode of Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays, they revealed what they believe held them back from making the announcement sooner: the patriarchy.

Lovato said:

“After years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy, they run the industry, they are at the center of everything. When I realized that, I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’ And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me], ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder.'”

When Lovato officially came out as non-binary, they wrote, “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward. This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”

Watch the full Fire Drill Fridays interview below.