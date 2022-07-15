We’re about a month away from Demi Lovato‘s hotly anticipated eighth album, Holy Fvck. On the latest from their album, a new single called “Substance,” a freshly sober Lovato searches for something meaningful.

Like many of the songs on the upcoming album, “Substance” sees Lovato returning to their pop-rock roots. On the guitar-and-drum heavy track, Lovato asks themselves, “Am I the only one looking for substance?” They continue, saying they “Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless / Don’t wanna end up in a casket, head full of maggots / Body full of jack sh*t, I get an abundance / Am I the only one looking for substance?”

In the song’s accompanying music video, directed by Cody Critcheloe, Lovato climbs into the window of an office building, stands on a desk surrounded by business executives having a meeting, then tosses papers in the air. They jump out of the window, landing safely onto a mattress before visiting several Hollywood-like film sets, causing mayhem throughout.

In addition to “Substance,” Lovato has revealed the tracklist for Holy Fvck, which features collaborations with Royal & The Serpent, Yungblud, and Dead Sara.

1. “Freak” Feat. Yungblud

2. “Skin Of My Teeth”

3. “Substance”

4. “Eat Me” Feat. Royal & The Serpent

5. “Holy Fvck”

6. “29”

7. “Happy Ending”

8. “Heaven”

9. “City Of Angels”

10. “Bones”

11. “Wasted”

12. “Come Together”

13. “Dead Friends”

14. “Help Me” Feat. Dead Sara

15. “Feed”

16. 4 Ever 4 Me

Holy Fvck is out 8/19 via Island. Pre-save it here.