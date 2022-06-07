Demi Lovato Announces Their New Album ‘Holy Fvck’

In January, former Disney star Demi Lovato held a funeral for their pop sound. It was quite obvious that they would be turning to heavier music, which they’ve expressed interest in before. Today, Lovato has officially announced their new album Holy Fvck, which will be out next month.

The lead single, “Skin Of My Teeth,” is set to arrive this Friday. It was produced by Warren “Oak” Felder and written with Alex Niceforo, Keith Sorrells, Laura Veltz, and Lil Aaron. This LP follows last year’s Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over, which featured an Ariana Grande collaboration on the devilish “Met Him Last Night.”

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” Lovato said in a statement. “Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”

Check out the album art for Holy Fvck below.

Holy Fvck is out 8/19 via Island.