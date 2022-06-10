Demi Lovato has overcome a lot over the years which has made them into who they are. They express this in the passionate visual for “Skin Of My Teeth” showing the singer laying in a bathtub full of water or singing by their lonesome while wearing all black and strumming a black electric guitar. Demi is happy to be alive, but it doesn’t come without some scars.

“Skin Of My Teeth” kicks off the rollout to Demi’s eighth studio album Holy Fvck. It is a relatively quick follow-up after Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over for Lovato, as they have typically taken multi-year hiatuses between projects throughout their career. This album is significant as it pushes forward Demi Lovato’s rejection of their pop sounds in place of a newer rock era.

Lovato had this to say to Pitchfork about the album: “The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me. Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”

Check out Demi Lovato’s new record “Skin Of My Teeth” above.