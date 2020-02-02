Demi Lovato kicked off Super Bowl LIV with the longtime tradition of singing the National Anthem. With her performance, Lovato joins the list of Super Bowl National Anthem alumni such as Beyonce, Carrie Underwood, Lady Gaga, and Alicia Keys.

Lovato took the stage sporting an all-white suit. With a boisterous delivery of the National Anthem, Lovato showcased her soaring and emotive vocal range.

Ahead of the game, the NFL announced they will be converting both Lovato’s National Anthem and Shakira and J. Lo’s halftime performance into a visual album. Some proceeds from the live album will benefit the NFL’s Inspire Change grant program. The benefit project works with the Players Coalition to support programs and initiatives that focus on education and economic development, community and police relations, and criminal justice reform.

Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s EVP and Chief Media & Business Officer said the live album will allow fans to re-live the inventive performances.

“With the abundance of technology in today’s world, it was extremely important to us that we are able to share the ground-breaking Super Bowl performances with our fans across the globe after they occur,” Rolapp said.

Watch Demi Lovato perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV above. Super Bowl LIV Live is out 02/02 following the performances. Pre-save it here.