Late-night talk shows are continuing to rely on their new virtual platform in light of the pandemic. Even across screens, Jimmy Fallon has brainstormed some fun games for his guests to participate in. On Thursday night, Fallon invited Demi Lovato to join him on The Tonight Show, and the singer was asked to perform renditions of popular songs with jumbled lyrics.

Lovato joined Fallon for the quasi-karaoke game, Google Translate Songs. The premise of the show is fairly self-explanatory: Fallon types popular song lyrics into Google Translate, puts them into another language, then translates them back into English. The result is a hilariously reimagined song with confusing lyrics.

Lovato was the first to play and was tasked with singing “Walking On Sunshine” translated into Russian, which became, “Now Mom’s In The Sun Now.” Lovato’s captivating voice allowed her to still give a beautiful rendition of the song, even though the lyrics made no sense. “I will congratulate you on grasping email / I cannot wait to write on you when you finally move,” she sings.

In other Lovato news, the singer appears in the Netflix film, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, alongside Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. In a recent interview, Ferrell gushed over Lovato’s talent. “And she was so sweet and lovely and she was actually shooting during her birthday,” Ferrell said about Lovato. “We kind of had this really special moment. She had just come out of her last rehab stint. I really wanted to work with her on this because I’m a fan. I go, ‘You’re so sweet I can’t believe you’re doing this, I just can’t believe.’ And she said, ‘Well I had to tell you, watching your movies really, kind of, helped me go through what I had to go through. It’s weird when you get hit in the chest with something like that and it’s so personal to her, it was one of the sweetest things ever.”

Watch Demi Lovato on The Tonight Show above.