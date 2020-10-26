Recently, 19-year-old social media influencer Quenlin Blackwell, who rose to fame on Vine and is now popular on TikTok and other platforms, said in a video, “I live with Diplo right now, and he fully supports my endeavors.” Diplo, who is 41 years old, was asked about the arrangement, and he joked it came about because he has “no other friends.” That led to rumors that something romantic was going on between the two, which they have now both addressed.

In a tweet, Blackwell denied that she was “being groomed” and insisted that her relationship with Diplo is “platonic,” writing, “i’m an adult. i’m not being groomed. platonic relationships exist. i’ve been living here for over a year…i’d rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue diplo romantically and he’d rather choke. He’s barley in LA be he’s so busy. diplo has given me the opportunity and the security to create. diplo and his team are my mentors in LA and they are my safety net. diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in LA. my parents trust him. i trust him. y’all are making me feel icky. diplo is my LA dad..nothing more.”

A few hours later, Diplo addressed the situation as well, insisting that while he sometimes uses the building where Blackwell lives, he doesn’t live there and is basically just her landlord: “OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us.” He added in another tweet, “As a landlord I don’t really consider age or race as a qualification. U just gotta pay security deposit. And don’t poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet.”

OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us. — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

As a landlord I don't really consider age or race as a qualification. U just gotta pay security deposit. And don't poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

A Twitter user questioned the nature of Diplo and Blackwell’s relationship, asking, “What do you have in common with a 19-year-old that would warrant a friendship, quick.” He responded, “We made music together.” The person wasn’t satisfied with that answer, as they followed up, “At most, that constitutes a working / business junction, so again – what do you have in common with a 19-year-old that would warrant a friendship, as you previously said.” Diplo again responded, “To make music you have to have chemistry to be creative with a person. we didn’t make songs between plexiglass door while on discord.”

We made music together https://t.co/jvlHPiSbpe — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

To make music you have to have chemistry to be creative with a person. we didn't make songs between plexiglass door while on discord. — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

This situation led to people resurfacing some of Diplo’s old tweets, including one where he wrote, “girls born in the ’90s i hav to stop sleepin with u.” That tweet was sent in 2010, at which point Diplo would have been 31 and people born between 1990 and 1999 would have been anywhere from 11 to 20 years old. Somebody asked Diplo while he deleted that tweet, to which he responded, “Because it has zeo context now and my girlfriend at the time was 20 and we broke up.”

Because it has zeo context now and my girlfriend at the time was 20 and we broke up. https://t.co/LExiTGSipV — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

Somebody else noted, “k but several tweets from 2010/11 were waaay too weird. I hope you changed tho,” to which Diplo replied, “Yeh I used Twitter in a very dumb way back then and would not consider anything I wrote credible. Kinda cringe to read it without context.” Another user brought up a 2017 tweet in which Diplo wrote, “Low key sent my cv for r kelly sex cult membership,” and Diplo responded, “This was the year my Twitter was a basically a bad meme account that I didn’t run anymore and didnt care about. I didn’t even have a pw for it. but I obviously don’t want to join a sex cult. And I deleted it when someone sent it to me.. And that’s my final answer.”

Yeh I used Twitter in a very dumb way back then and would not consider anything I wrote credible. Kinda cringe to read it without context https://t.co/rvCXN6R0eE — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

This was the year my Twitter was a basically a bad meme account that I didn't run anymore and didnt care about. I didn't even have a pw for it. but I obviously don't want to join a sex cult. And I deleted it when someone sent it to me.. And that's my final answer. https://t.co/NgwT2KCtWi — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

This all comes amidst the release of Diplo’s latest Major Lazer album, Music Is The Weapon, which came out that past Friday.