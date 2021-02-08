Most of the music-loving public has been made aware that the country artist who currently has the No. 1 album on the Billboard charts – and has for the last four weeks — is facing serious repercussions after footage of him using a racial slur was leaked. While Wallen’s record label suspended his contract and many of his more progressive peers in the genre disavowed him for using racist language, one collaborator doesn’t seem to have any problem continuing to play Wallen’s music.

Headlining a Super Bowl party this weekend prior to the big game on Sunday, the Godfrey Waterfront Hotel’s venue WTR Tampa Pool hosted back-to-back shows from Steve Aoki and Diplo on Friday and Saturday nights, respectively. In video footage of Diplo’s set obtained by TMZ, masks were nowhere to be found at this 2,000 person show, but Morgan Wallen’s song with Diplo was on the setlist.

If the crowds of people not following guidelines to protect themselves and each other from COVID-19 doesn’t get to you, then perhaps the decision to play Wallen’s song despite his recent racist outburst will. It seems like his decision to play Wallen’s music is a purposeful one, you can check it out in the clip above. Guess this is par for the course when it comes to the DJ/producer’s lockdown behavior.