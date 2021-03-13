Over the last month or so, NFT has become the new buzzword. It stands for Non-Fungible Token, and NFTs can be sold as one-of-a-kind digital collectibles using blockchain technology. People have been making millions from selling original content as NFTs. Jack Dorsey recently auctioned off the first-ever tweet and the Bad Luck Brian meme just went for $36K. Musicians have also been breaking into the industry, and Diplo is now the latest to join the trend.

Diplo announced this week that he’s selling a collection of animations as NFTs. The digital artwork is a series featuring happy, dancing characters like a cloud, rainbow, mushroom, and a star. It’s made in collaboration with FriendsWithYou, the artistic duo made up of Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III.

Sharing news of the endeavor on social media, Diplo’s collaborator FriendsWithYou wrote: “introducing Cloud10 a ten part animation collaboration w one of my oldest friends Wes who has also been a supporter of me and Tury for years. We are going to be releasing these works as NFT’s, a space we feel is a revolution in the accessibility of art and a big step towards artist empowerment.” They added that they’ll be making a “sizeable donation” to a few charities after the final sale closes.

Diplo isn’t the first musician to sell artwork as an NFT. Azealia Banks recently sold an audio sex tape as an NFT, Grimes made $6 million from selling digital artwork on the NFT marketplace, and Post Malone is giving fans a chance to play him in beer pong through an NFT auction.

Check out a preview of Diplo and FriendsWithYou’s NFT collection above.

Diplo and FriendsWithYou’s Cloud10 collection goes live on Nifty Gateway 3/23. Find it here.