Last month, Diplo was caught in a web of social media rumors after many believed the producer was romantically involved with 19-year-old influencer Quenlin Blackwell. While Diplo confirmed that Blackwell lived in a property that also serves as a studio space for him, they both denied their relationship was anything more than platonic. Nearly a month later, the producer is now facing accusations of revenge porn from a Los Angeles woman who has also filed a restraining order against him. According to The Daily Beast, the woman is hoping to block Diplo “from distributing revenge porn” which she claims is “designed to humiliate her and to scare other women out of coming forward.”

The woman, who is represented by high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom, posted a thread of tweets that accused Diplo of filming sexual content of her without her permission. “I SPECIFICALLY asked him not too & his reply was ‘fuck it. I’m recording this,’” she wrote while calling him “a huge manipulating liar / gaslighter who PREYS young women of ALL races (to be honest) but primarily young naive women of color.” She also claims the producer hired a private investigator to scare her after an argument that she labeled as “disgusting.” According to her, the investigator claimed to know her address, her workplace, and her parents’ address.

In response to the allegations, Diplo’s attorney Bryan J. Freedman shared a statement with Pitchfork: