Even though falling in love can feel victorious, one can experience defeat when it isn’t what they expected. DNCE outlines this experience elaborately in their new track “Got Me Good.” The raucous guitar strums and boisterous vocals fully push the message that they’re a bit caught off guard by how hard they’re falling, but also convey an air of enthusiasm.

Prior to “Got Me Good,” DNCE released “Move” back in May of this year and appeared on “Dancing Feet” with Kygo. As for projects, the group has been on a significant hiatus since 2016’s self-titled project and subsequent “jumbo edition” released in 2017. In the interim, they have delivered the 2018 EP People To People plus the singles “Dance,” “Good Day (End Of The World Remix),” and “Kissing Strangers” with Nicki Minaj followed by its subsequent remix adding Luis Fonsi.

The Joe Jonas-led group even threw their hats into the Christmas music ring, appearing alongside Charlie Puth, Hailee Stanfield, Daya, Fifth Harmony, Rita Ora, Tinashe, Sabrina Carpenter, and Jake Miller on their rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” Though it is currently unclear whether DNCE has more music in store for 2022, they tweeted back in June that it is a “Hot DNCE Summer” in all caps so one can only imagine.

Check out DNCE’s “Got Me Good” above.