Dolly Parton received heaps of praise a few months ago when it was revealed that her Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund donated a million dollars that ultimately helped develop the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, which people across the country are now starting to receive. Now Parton has gotten the shot herself and took the opportunity to crack some jokes and encourage others to also get vaccinated.

Parton shared a photo of her getting the shot in a tweet captioned, “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine,” along with a mention of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/JMPQb6zJWd — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Parton also spoke about the vaccine in a video, saying, “Well hey, it’s me! I’m finally going to get my vaccine, I’m so excited! I’ve been waiting a while. I’m old enough to get it and I’m smart enough to get it, so I’m very happy that I’m going to get my Moderna shot today, and I wanted to tell everybody that you should get out there and do it, too.”

She then busted out a few modified lines of her classic “Jolene,” which she changed to, “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine / I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate / Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine / Because once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late.”

Afterward, Parton continued, “I know I’m trying to be funny now, but I’m dead serious about the vaccine. I think we all want to get back to normal, whatever that is. And that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn’t it, if we could get back to that? But anyhow, I just wanted to encourage everybody because the sooner we get to feeling better, the sooner we are going to get back to being normal. So I just want to say to all you cowards out there: Don’t be such a chicken squat, get out there and get your shot.”

Watch the video below.