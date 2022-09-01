We’ve long known that Taco Bell is making a musical about the recently returned fan-favorite menu item, Mexican Pizza, with Dolly Parton and Doja Cat. It’s all very extremely silly but it’s also not a joke; Mexican Pizza: The Musical will premiere on TikTok(!) on September 15, depicting the “‘harrowing’ story of those who fought to bring back the Mexican Pizza.” Now, we know a little bit more about the upcoming — play? Ad? Short film? Music video? Elaborate troll? — courtesy of Consequence and Dolly Parton herself, who offered a statement on working with Doja Cat and Taco Bell.

“What a fun time and what a fun idea to be part of the Mexican Pizza musical,” she said. “It was a joy working with Doja Cat, [the musical’s writers] [Abigail] Barlow and [Emily] Bear, and Victor [Kunda, a TikToker who apparently helped choreograph the musical]. Very cool. I would say it was ALMOST as good as a Mexican Pizza!”

Initially billed for a May premiere, the project was pushed back to September and an entire third act was added. The premiere will coincide with the return of the Mexican pizza to Taco Bell menus — which Doja Cat began pushing for in 2021 and finally accomplished earlier this year — and will be a Postmates/Uber Eats exclusive until September 21. Customers who make a minimum $20 order on those apps can get a free pizza, and that deal will extend to Grubhub from the 23rd to the 25th. Mexican Pizza: The Musical will premiere on Taco Bell’s TikTok on 9/15 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.