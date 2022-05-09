If there’s one inanimate object that’s having a great 2022 so far, it’s Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza. The food chain’s beloved item was removed from their menu towards the end of 2020, a move that upset many, but less than two years later, it’s set to make its return later this month. At the end of her Coachella set last month, Doja Cat announced that she successfully convinced Taco Bell to bring back the Mexican Pizza. Additionally, she revealed that the Mexican Pizza would make its official return on May 19. Now, it appears that Dolly Parton will join in on the Mexican Pizza fun.

The legendary country singer and 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee announced on her Instagram page today that she will star in a TikTok musical about the Taco Bell item and it will premiere later this month. “I’m making #MexicanPizzaTheMusical with @TacoBell,” Parton wrote in the post, which features a photo of the screenplay for the musical. That post also reveals that the musical is “based on the true story of the Internet losing its mind” presumably after Taco Bell removed it from their menus almost two years ago.

According to NBC News, the musical is inspired by the viral video TikTok star Victor Kunda released in March. In it, she parodied what a rehearsal of the musical would look like, based on the song Doja Cat made for the menu item, which the “Need To Know” singer said was “contractual.”

The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza musical will be released at 8 pm EST on May 26 through the social media platform.

You can view Parton’s post above.