Dolly Parton Sells Dog Wigs Now

The global pet accessories market is in the midst of some major growth: Globally, the market was estimated at $29.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to $42.3 billion by 2026. So, now is a good time to get into that space and that’s just what Dolly Parton is doing with her newly announced line of pet products, which is of course called Doggy Parton.

A dedicated Doggy Parton webstore is set to arrive soon, but in the meantime, Parton’s products are available on Amazon. A statement from Parton on the Amazon storefront reads, “‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair. Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?”

As for what’s in the collection, most notably, pet owners who cough up a mere $12.99 can deck their dog (or any other creature you want to try this on, I suppose) in a curly blonde wig, complete with a pink bow. Beyond that, there’s more typical fare like costumes, clothes, scarves, chew toys, and so on.

Learn more about Doggy Parton here.