Doja Cat stole the show during the first weekend of Coachella’s 2022 festival. Among headliners and big-name performers that included Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Phoebe Bridgers, and more, Doja Cat was able to stand out thanks to her set which included captivating choreography, vibrant outfits, and excellent performances of some of her most popular songs. Aside from her set, which featured appearances from Rico Nasty and Tyga, Doja also made an exciting announcement by the time the night was over. As she walked off the stage, Doja announced that she successfully convinced Taco Bell to bring back their beloved Mexican Pizza item.

All this time being a #TacoBellPartner was worth it for this moment 🥲 Finally got my #mexicanpizza. Thanks @tacobell pic.twitter.com/B9rM932wKi — WE BROUGHT THE MEXICAN PIZZA BACK (@DojaCat) April 21, 2022

“I brought back the Mexican Pizza, by the way!” Doja yelled as she walked off the stage. Now, just a few days later, Doja is already enjoying an order of the Mexican Pizza a month before Taco Bell is set to make it available on its menus. She shared a video of herself enjoying the meal while sitting by the pool. “This is the best thing that I have ever had,” she said after a maniacal laugh. “And I mean it.”

“All this time being a #TacoBellPartner was worth it for this moment,” she captioned the post. “Finally got my #mexicanpizza. Thanks @tacobell.” Through her partnership with Taco Bell, Doja also made a song about Mexican Pizza which she said was completely “contractual.”

You can watch Doja enjoy the Mexican Pizza in the video above.

