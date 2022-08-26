Dolly Parton, who has her own official day in Ohio as of recently, and Kelly Clarkson are teaming up for a reimagined version of Parton’s 1980 hit “9 To 5.” The announcement comes today, Aug. 26, which is also National Women’s Equality Day. The song will arrive September 9th.

This new version is produced by Shane McAnally, Sasha Alex Sloan, and King Henry. It was made for the forthcoming documentary Still Working 9 To 5. This new version can be heard briefly in the trailer for the documentary.

“I was blown away when I heard what Shane had done with my song,” Parton said. “This arrangement shows how differently a song can be done and the story can be told in a whole new way. A special thanks to Steve Summers for getting the ball rolling on this whole musical venture.”

Miley Cyrus recently divulged to Seth Meyers that Parton communicated with her through fax. “It was amazing because she was doing it for the phones, yet every time I coordinate and communicate with Dolly, it’s still through fax,” she said, surprising the audience and making them laugh. “So I don’t know what she’s talking about. She’s rarely on the phone.”

Watch the trailer for Still Working 9 To 5 above.