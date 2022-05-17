Dolly Parton Still Uses Fax To Communicate With Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus famously has some family connections in the music industry, given that her father is Billy Ray Cyrus and she’s siblings with Noah Cyrus and Metro Station’s Trace Cyrus. It goes deeper than that, though, as Cyrus’ godmother is Dolly Parton. Naturally, the two correspond and when they do, Cyrus says it happens via fax.

Cyrus chatted with Seth Meyers on Late Night yesterday and when the topic of collaborating with Parton on their 2022 T-Mobile commercial for the Super Bowl came up, Cyrus said, “It was amazing because she was doing it for the phones, yet every time I coordinate and communicate with Dolly, it’s still through fax. So I don’t know what she’s talking about. She’s rarely on the phone.”

Meyers joked about how a Parton phone commercial is false advertisement and Cyrus added, “We do use the phone, but she does a fax and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me. And it’s always signed, so now I’ve kind of started my own version where I go into the notes, and I’ve started to try to make my own letters, because there’s something so amazing… just about a connection, it’s not casual, you know? You know that she took the time to get out, I guess, her typewriter.”

Check out Cyrus’ full Late Night interview above and below.