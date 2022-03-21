When she’s not gracefully opting out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction race, Dolly Parton is quietly sustaining her entertainment empire. After producing and starring in a number of successful Netflix projects, Parton is set to produce and star in Run, Rose, Run based on her new novel co-written with novelist James Patterson.

The novel was released earlier this month and has already topped the New York Times bestseller list. The story follows a young singer-songwriter named Rose who flees to Nashville to escape her troubled past. The novel comes with a companion album of the same name.

For its film adaptation, Parton is working with Reese Witherspoon and her production company, Hello Sunshine. The actress says, “Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage. Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time…I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.” Co-author James Patterson is also set to produce. Hopefully, Witherspoon will keep them out of her NFT schemes.

Parton is no stranger to the movies, as she famously starred in the hit musical 9 to 5 and the classic comedy Steel Magnolias. Recently, Parton starred in a Netflix Christmas movie, Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square. She is also a huge fan of reading and famously sends free books to young readers.