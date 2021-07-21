Dolly Parton is basically a superhero at this point. Last year, she donated millions to help create one of the Covid-19 vaccines, made clear her support for Black Lives Matter, and even recently launched an ice cream flavor with the beloved Jeni’s.

Today, she decided it was time to remind the world that even at her age, she’s still got what it takes to rock a Playboy cover. Recreating her iconic, vintage cover for her husband Carl’s birthday, Dolly strutted her stuff in a tiny black teddy. She joked about how her body has outlasted the publication’s ability to release a print cover.

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

“Remember sometime back I said I was going to pose on Playboy magazine when I was 75?” Dolly asked in the social media clip. “Well, I’m 75, and they don’t have a magazine anymore. But, my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after fifty-seven years, and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that.” Clearly, this married couple is doing something right.

Don’t worry, she’s already gotten a co-sign from the patron saint of #HotGirlSummer herself, who quickly dubbed the country icon “Hot Girl Dolly”:

😍😍😍 hot girl dolly https://t.co/18j5cBbM5Y — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) July 21, 2021

And since Megan just graced the cover of Sports Illustrated herself this week, she knows what she’s talking about. So no, there’s nothing Dolly can’t do.