Lil Nas X likes to mix genres. Country, hip-hop, and pop have all intermingled in his hit songs. So his recent cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” shouldn’t come as a surprise. He delivered the cover of Parton’s 1973 song during an appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge last week, where he also performed “That’s What I Want,” “Dead Right Now,” and “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” off his new album, Montero.

After finally getting a chance to watch the performance, Parton had nothing but praise. “I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene,” she wrote. ” I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX.”

Lil Nas caught wind of her comments and had a short yet excited reaction to it, writing, simply, “HOLY SH*T.” What’s more, Lil Nas currently has three songs simultaneously in the top 10 on the Billboard singles chart: “Industry Baby” at No. 2, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” at No. 9, and “That’s What I Want” at No. 10.