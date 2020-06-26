After garnering a fanbase from his self-released EP of demos back in 2018, Dominic Fike is gearing up to make his major-label debut. The singer has been teasing his upcoming album’s lead single since he first performed it live in 2019. Now, Fike finally breaks ground with the sultry song “Chicken Fingers.”

Directed by Jack Begert, Fike’s “Chicken Tenders” takes the singer on a surreal journey out of bed. Over a lulling beat, Fike details a passionate night in his hotel room with a girl and an appetizing plate of chicken wings.

“Chicken Tenders” was supposed to arrive two weeks ago, but Fike chose to delay its release in light of the protests against police brutality. Instead, Fike shared a powerful essay of his own experiences facing police violence. “My life has felt cursed since I was a little kid,” he wrote. “I’ve watched police, the supposed good guys, beat my mom and take her away. I’ve watched my brothers taken away. Aunts, Uncles. Sh*t, my dad just got 20. It’s like they had a problem with my family. I’ve since realized the real curse is the system we live in is designed fun us to lose, again and again.”

Fike went on to explain that he was charged with a felony after attempting to diffuse a situation between a police officer and his younger brother. Because of his felony, Fike said he will never be allowed to tour in the UK. “I can’t go to so many places, because of a decision this asshole made out of spite,” he wrote. “None of these decisions were based on trying to help us, they wanted us to disappear.”

Listen to “Chicken Tenders” above.