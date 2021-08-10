Dorian Electra’s ‘M’Lady’ Remix Heralds Their ‘My Agenda’ Deluxe Album

Boundary-pushing hyperpop artist Dorian Electra tackled the darkest corners of the internet with their 2020 LP My Agenda. After exposing harmful online culture with the album’s 11 songs, Electra handed off My Agenda to their producer friends to rework some of the tracks for a deluxe version of the album.

Electra heralded their My Agenda (Deluxe) LP with a new version of “M’Lady” remixed by S3RL. The reworked song takes the original version up a few notches, layering a pulsating beat over skittering synths to compliment featured artist Kero Kero Bonito’s saccharine vocals.

Listen to “M’Lady (S3RL Remix) above, check out the My Agenda (Deluxe) cover art, tracklist, and 2022 tour dates below.

1. “F the World” Feat. The Garden, Quay Dash and D0llywood1

2. “My Agenda” Feat. Village People and Pussy Riot

3. “Gentleman”

4. “M’Lady”

5. “Iron Fist” Feat. Faris Badwan

6. “Barbie Boy” Feat. Sega Bodega

7. “Sorry Bro (I Love You)”

8. “Monk Mode (Interlude)” Feat. Gaylord

9. “Edgelord” Feat. Rebecca Black

10. “Ram It Down” Feat. Mood Killer, Lil Mariko and Lil Texas

11. “Give Great Thanks”

12. “My Agenda (Anamanaguchi Remix)” Feat. Village People and Pussy Riot

13. “Gentleman (d0llywood1 Remix)” Feat. Danny Brown

14. “M’Lady (S3RL Remix)” Feat. Kero Kero Bonito

15. “Iron Fist (Alice Glass Remix)” Feat. Faris Badwan and Alice Glass

16. “Edgelord (Johann Sebastian Bach Remix)” Feat. The Joker, Savage Ga$p and Rebecca Black

17. “Barbie Boy (ElyOtto Remix)” Feat. ElyOtto

18. “Crusader”

19. “Strapping Young Lads”

20. “1 Pill 2 Pill”

21. “Chainmail”

22. “Give Great Thanks (Count Baldor Edit)”

23. “F the World (Acoustic Version)”

01/20 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

01/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub

01/22 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

01/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

01/26 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

01/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

01/29 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

02/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

02/04 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

02/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

02/08 — Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery

02/10 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall

02/11 — Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

02/12 — Boston, MA @ Royale

02/15 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

02/16 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

02/18 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

02/19 — Houston, TX –Warehouse Live @ Studio

02/20 — Austin, TX @ The Parish

02/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

02/25 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

03/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

04/01 — London, England

04/04 — Dublin, Ireland

04/05 — Glasgow, Scotland

04/06 — Manchester, England

04/07 — Bristol, England

04/10 — Brighton, England

04/12 — Brussels, Belgium

04/13 — Amsterdam, The Netherlands

04/14 — Paris, France

04/16 — Milan, Italy

04/20 — Zurich, Germany

04/21 — Prague, Czech Republic

04/25 — Berlin, Germany,

04/26 — Warsaw, Poland

04/27 — Poznan, Poland

04/28 — Krakow, Poland

04/30 — Moscow, Russia

05/01 — St. Petersburg, Russia

My Agenda Deluxe is out 11/5. Pre-order it here.