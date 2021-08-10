Dorian Electra’s ‘M’Lady’ Remix Heralds Their ‘My Agenda’ Deluxe Album

Boundary-pushing hyperpop artist Dorian Electra tackled the darkest corners of the internet with their 2020 LP My Agenda. After exposing harmful online culture with the album’s 11 songs, Electra handed off My Agenda to their producer friends to rework some of the tracks for a deluxe version of the album.
Electra heralded their My Agenda (Deluxe) LP with a new version of “M’Lady” remixed by S3RL. The reworked song takes the original version up a few notches, layering a pulsating beat over skittering synths to compliment featured artist Kero Kero Bonito’s saccharine vocals.
Listen to “M’Lady (S3RL Remix) above, check out the My Agenda (Deluxe) cover art, tracklist, and 2022 tour dates below.
1. “F the World” Feat. The Garden, Quay Dash and D0llywood1
2. “My Agenda” Feat. Village People and Pussy Riot
3. “Gentleman”
4. “M’Lady”
5. “Iron Fist” Feat. Faris Badwan
6. “Barbie Boy” Feat. Sega Bodega
7. “Sorry Bro (I Love You)”
8. “Monk Mode (Interlude)” Feat. Gaylord
9. “Edgelord” Feat. Rebecca Black
10. “Ram It Down” Feat. Mood Killer, Lil Mariko and Lil Texas
11. “Give Great Thanks”
12. “My Agenda (Anamanaguchi Remix)” Feat. Village People and Pussy Riot
13. “Gentleman (d0llywood1 Remix)” Feat. Danny Brown
14. “M’Lady (S3RL Remix)” Feat. Kero Kero Bonito
15. “Iron Fist (Alice Glass Remix)” Feat. Faris Badwan and Alice Glass
16. “Edgelord (Johann Sebastian Bach Remix)” Feat. The Joker, Savage Ga$p and Rebecca Black
17. “Barbie Boy (ElyOtto Remix)” Feat. ElyOtto
18. “Crusader”
19. “Strapping Young Lads”
20. “1 Pill 2 Pill”
21. “Chainmail”
22. “Give Great Thanks (Count Baldor Edit)”
23. “F the World (Acoustic Version)”
01/20 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
01/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub
01/22 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
01/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
01/26 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
01/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
01/29 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
02/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
02/04 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
02/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
02/08 — Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery
02/10 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall
02/11 — Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount
02/12 — Boston, MA @ Royale
02/15 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
02/16 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
02/18 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
02/19 — Houston, TX –Warehouse Live @ Studio
02/20 — Austin, TX @ The Parish
02/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
02/25 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
03/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
04/01 — London, England
04/04 — Dublin, Ireland
04/05 — Glasgow, Scotland
04/06 — Manchester, England
04/07 — Bristol, England
04/10 — Brighton, England
04/12 — Brussels, Belgium
04/13 — Amsterdam, The Netherlands
04/14 — Paris, France
04/16 — Milan, Italy
04/20 — Zurich, Germany
04/21 — Prague, Czech Republic
04/25 — Berlin, Germany,
04/26 — Warsaw, Poland
04/27 — Poznan, Poland
04/28 — Krakow, Poland
04/30 — Moscow, Russia
05/01 — St. Petersburg, Russia
My Agenda Deluxe is out 11/5. Pre-order it here.