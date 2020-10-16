Not only did hyperpop artist Dorian Electra release two records in just over a year, including Fridays’ anticipated My Agenda, but they have also recently hopped on projects from musicians like Charli XCX and 100 Gecs. Ushering in their new record, Electra shares the My Agenda title track, which boasts features from Village People and Pussy Riot.

Over hypnotic and warped production, Electra’s “My Agenda” sets the tone for their boundary-pushing sound. The single is peppered with Village People’s recognizable lyrical delivery, along side Pussy Riot’s Russian musings.

In an interview with Document Journal about their album, Electra said album title, My Agenda, was originally a reference to the “gay agenda,” which is “the idea that gays are organizing to tear down the traditional family and all that is so funny to me.”

The title track itself was written by Electra from the perspective of a conspiracy theorist who is watching their country being taken over by a gay dictator. “Basically this gay dictatorship, and a person that is plotting to take over, and they are representing the gay agenda. It’s partly a funny falsehood. We do need to band together, and we do need to take to the streets.”

Electra’s “My Agenda” collaborators Village People and Pussy Riot also played into the song’s concept. Both collaborators have visibility in very heteronormative spaces. Village People, as Electra put it, “have infiltrated straight mainstream society with some of the gayest music in history. You’ve got people at football games, bar mitzvahs, hetero-ass weddings doing this ‘YMCA.’” On the other hand, Pussy Riot hail from Russia, a place where you face jail time for being openly queer — and they have.

You can listen to “My Agenda” above. My Agenda is out now via Dorian Electra. Get it here.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music Artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.