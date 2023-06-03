Dorian Electra has dropped their new single, “Sodom & Gomorrah,” on the heels of the previous “Freak Mode” song.

Throughout the track, they put a saucy spin on the old religious tale of warning with lines like “I wanna know what they did to make him bring his wrath (Ah, ah) / Yeah, I wanna know what they did, can you show me with that ass?”

The extravagant pop song also finds Electra evoking the devilish themes in the music video, which they co-directed with Weston Allen. Halfway through, the setting shifts to a chaotic gift shop that’s full of merch boasting phrases that are sure to push the envelope. Electra is also joined by backup dancers as the scene radiates the late 2000s vibes of the Jersey Shore boardwalk store, party glasses and all.

“Sodom & Gomorrah is the biblical story of two cities that were so sinful that God destroyed them,” Electra said. “The word Sodomy – derived from this story – has often been used to oppress queer people, so I wanted to reclaim it in a bratty, slutty, sexy song. Musically, I was inspired by the pop I grew up on (Britney Spears, Missy Elliot), but with a modern twist, and heavy guitars.”

Given Electra’s last album was also back in 2020, there’s a possibility that the past two releases could be a glimpse of something bigger to come.

Check out Dorian Electra’s “Sodom & Gomorrah” above.