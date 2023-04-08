Hyperpop monarch Dorian Electra is kicking off a new era of queer, grimy bangers. Today (April 7), they have dropped a new single called “Freak Mode.”

On “Freak Mode,” Electra embraces all of the weirdness and unconventional aspects of themselves that make Electra, Electra. Only this time, they’re challenging all the normies to keep up.

“Catch me throwing cake at the Leonardo, yeah / F*cking up my face, looking like Picasso, hah / Normies in the dungeon going freak mode / Hitting all these high notes, like castrato,” they rap-sing on the song’s chorus, over a clashing, electric guitar-heavy beat.

In the song’s accompanying visual, Electra is seen partying in a mansion with their equally unique clique. In various points of the video, they are also waiting in a bedroom, dressed in golden bondage.

In an interview with Highsnobiety last year, Electra revealed that they have invented their own brand of glamour, which is evident in “Freak Mode” video.

“I’m obsessed with the idea that anything can be glamorous if you portray it in the right way,” they say. “Another thing that’s cool with music in particular is how you can create a character who is a little bit detached from yourself.”

You can check out the video for “Freak Mode” above.