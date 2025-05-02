Next month, Dove Cameron will open for Dua Lipa on the Radical Optimism Tour. But before then, she dropped a new song. “French Girls” is a pulsating, theatrical banger that has Cameron pleading for someone to “paint me like one of your French girls,” Jack and Rose style.

Cameron described “French Girls” as “a very playful, high energy, and joy-filled dance track, which is the space I was in while writing most of this album. But lyrically, the chorus explores something a little more intricate. I’ve always questioned my own place in the world of celebrity and visibility. What does it mean to be watched, consumed, to give yourself over to the world – the highs and lows of that commitment?”

She continued, “I wanted to explore my feelings around the tension between the joys of connection on a mass scale and the vulnerability that comes with that. The artifice and the intimacy and the surrealism of fame, the people who I look up to, who I consider icons, and where I fit within that, or if I even do. ‘French Girls’ is a love letter to the romance of my relationship with the world around me, which, like any real relationship, has always been and will always be complex.”

You can listen to “French Girls” above, and check out Cameron’s dates with Dua Lipa below.