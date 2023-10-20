Dove Cameron‘s debut album is finally on the way. Tonight (October 20), the actress and singer has shared her new single, “Lethal Woman” from her upcoming full-length debut album, Alchemical: Vol. 1.

Set to a thrilling, string-driven instrumental, Cameron displays a mysterious confidence on her new single, dialing up the dark pop stylings of previous hits like “Boyfriend” and “Breakfast” to a whole new level.

“She walks like a saint, floats like an angel / Sharp like a knife under the table / Can’t feel my face, I should’ve stayed home / I know what she’s doin’, she’s a lethal woman,” sings Cameron on the song’s chorus.

Cameron first spoke of her upcoming two-part album Alchemical during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Perhaps this arrives as a way to fit the several songs she recorded into a cohesive era.

Back in July, Cameron spoke with Variety, saying she had narrowed the tracklist down “from about 60 songs.”

“I’m trying to get the number of songs on the album really high, but Columbia [Records] is being reasonable,” she said. “I’m being unreasonable. I’ve got all my favorites and most of them have been sent to the mixer and finished and the ones that aren’t.

You can listen to “Lethal Woman” above and see the Alchemical: Vol. 1 cover art below.

Alchemical: Vol. 1 is out 12/1 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.