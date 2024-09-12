Dua Lipa released Radical Optimism in May, and she will be keeping it alive well into 2025 after announcing new Radical Optimism Tour dates on Thursday morning, September 12. Lipa’s “Houdini” video won Best Choreography at the 2024 MTV VMAs last night, so that bodes well for the upside of her Radical Optimism live show.

“RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025!!” Lipa wrote on Instagram. THEY SAID THEY ‘MISS 2022 DUA’ WELL I’LL BE HAULING ASS FOR THE FORESEEABLE AND I CAN’T WAIT TO BRING THIS SHOW TO YOU!!”

According to Lipa’s official website, fans in Canada or the US can sign up from now until 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 17, for pre-sale ticket access. The same can be said for fans in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, except the pre-sale access sign-up ends at 7 p.m. BST on Monday, September 16. “No sign up is required” for fans in Ireland and the UK.

Lipa also teased, “More dates coming soon so watch this spaceee. LET’S GO!!!!!!!!!”