Dr. Anthony Fauci is one of the country’s most esteemed infectious disease experts, but it would seem that he may not be as much of an authority when it comes to pop culture. It was revealed today that he’s set to meet Olivia Rodrigo at the White House tomorrow to push vaccine awareness, and it appears he doesn’t know all that much about her.

Speaking with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell today, Fauci was asked about the impact that Rodrigo can have on vaccination rates among younger people, and his response indicates that he has just a vague idea of how influential she has become in 2021, saying, “Well, I understand that she’s a very popular figure among young individuals, and that’s what you try to do. That’s what we talk about, Andrea, when we say we want to get trusted messengers that people can relate to, as opposed to just federal officials, telling people to get vaccinated. And if she has a large following — which I understand she has an enormous following — I’m sure that she can do some good by appealing to the people who look up to her as a model.”

Rodrigo first teased her White House meeting, which will be with both Fauci and Joe Biden, via an Instagram interaction with the president earlier today.