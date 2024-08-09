Drew Erwin is still a young guy, but the musician has already lived many lives. Of course, all those journeys started somewhere, and that’s the focus of the latest episode of The Street I Grew Up On.

For Erwin, that street is in Memphis, where he spent his “formative years of chasing a dream,” as he puts it in the video. Before that, though, he was a high school football star whose promising prospects were derailed by injury. The lining in that situation was extremely silver, though, as Erwin suspects blowing out his hamstring prevented him from chasing a football dream that would have “dissolved at some point.”

That didn’t stop him from dreaming — the focus just shifted. Erwin pivoted to music, and that was a journey of its own, from his time at Memphis’ South Main Sounds venue to learning about songwriting by playing covers in “fly on the wall” gigs at The Silly Goose. Ultimately, it’s all working out: In 2023, he signed a publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music and Southern Pacific Music.

There’s more to this story than the aforementioned, so learn more about Erwin in the new episode of The Street I Grew Up On, above.