Dua Lipa’s disco revival album Future Nostalgia was released over a year ago and since the singer hasn’t been able to tour, she’s worked hard to find creative ways to perform her songs. On Monday, the singer brought a couple of her tracks to the BBC Live Lounge, where she performed stripped-down versions of her Future Nostalgia tunes, and also took on a cover of a song by rising UK indie singer Arlo Parks.

For her performance, Lipa was joined by just a piano and a few backup singers, letting her wide-ranging vocals take on most of the work. The singer opted to graciously cosign Parks with a rendition of “Eugene,” a track from her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams that details the pain of falling in love with a childhood best friend.

Along with her “Eugene” cover, Lipa shared a soaring version of her hit song “Hallucinate.” Lipa also gave a performance of her recent single “We’re Good,” which she says was inspired by an amicable breakup. “The whole story behind the song is an amicable breakup,” she said. “I think a lot of people wish and hope for those, especially because they can be such a difficult process to go through that at some point, you just hope that it’s a very easy break and you can both just move on with your life.”

Watch Dua Lipa perform “Hallucinate,” “We’re Good,” and Arlo Parks’ “Eugene” above and below.

