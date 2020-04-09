Dua Lipa Finds A Way To Travel The World With Her Clever ‘Tonight Show’ Performance

Late-night TV musical performances look a lot different now than they did a couple months ago. Instead of taking the stage in front of a studio audience, artists have been forced to perform from their homes as the coronavirus pandemic is keeping people inside. So far, this has typically resulted in simple videos of artists performing a song on acoustic guitar or piano, but Dua Lipa decided to do something different for The Tonight Show yesterday.

She virtually guested on the program and performed the song seated in front of a blank wall. As the song began, though, her backgrounds started changing. Lipa was backed by time-lapse footage of city activity like cars driving and people walking, and she was sometimes flanked by her backing band or dancers. At one point, she even found her way onto the Tonight Show set.

Aside from the performance, she also chatted with Fallon, discussing why she decided to release Future Nostalgia early, the pressures of making a second album, and the merits of dance-crying.

Watch clips from Dua Lipa’s appearance on Fallon above and below, and read our review of Future Nostalgia here.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.