Dua Lipa Is Cautiously Optimistic In Her Surreal ‘Break My Heart’ Video

Dua Lipa’s new album, Future Nostalgia, was supposed to be out next month. In an unprecedented move, though, she pushed the release date forward as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. The album comes out tomorrow (March 27), but ahead of then, she has shared one more advance look at the record: “Break My Heart.”

In the song’s video, Lipa navigates a number of surreal environments as she expresses cautious optimism about a relationship. She sings on the uber-catchy chorus, “I should’ve stayed at home / ‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go / Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?” Like Lipa’s other recent work, “Break My Heart” is inspired by throwback vibes: The funky track features an INXS sample.

Lipa told Apple Music of the song:

This samples INXS’s ‘Need You Tonight'” and it’s a perfect explanation of ‘dance crying.’ It’s about finally being in a happy place and knowing this new person is amazing. But then thinking, ‘Nothing else compares to this, and what if this ends and it breaks my heart?’ It’s the whole thing of being scared to be too happy, like when your day is going really well and you think, ‘What’s the one thing that’s going to f*ck it up?’ I’m a hopeless romantic and always ask myself, ‘How am I going to protect this?’ But it’s also a sweet and vulnerable place to be, because you also see how much you care. It helped that the people I wrote this with know my boyfriend, which helped me be really open.”

Future Nostalgia is out 03/27 via Warner. Pre-order it here.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.