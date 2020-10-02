Pop

Dua Lipa And DaBaby Team Up With TikTok For Their Dance Party ‘Levitating’ Video

Dua Lipa fans have not been lacking in Future Nostalgia content. Aside from the album itself, Lipa has given a ton of TV performances in support of it, and she also released a completely remixed version, Club Future Nostalgia. Now she’s back with even more, and this time, it’s a remix of “Levitating” featuring DaBaby.

The rapper contributes a new verse to the track, beginning, “I’m one of the greatest, ain’t no debatin’ on it / I’m still levitating, I’m heavily medicated / Ironic I gave ’em love and they end up hatin’ on me / She told me love me and she been waitin’.” He and Lipa also appear together in a new video for the track, which was made in collaboration with TikTok and, like most other things from Future Nostalgia, is appropriately disco-inspired.

Lipa previously credited a social media break for helping her make Future Nostalgia, saying, “In all honesty, I don’t think I could have done my second record if I hadn’t taken a step back from social media. When you first start, when I first started putting new music out, everything was super positive and I had lots of nice messages. I think the more stuff you do, then there is criticism and comments and it all comes in thick and fast, and for a while it was really getting to me. I just felt like people had nothing but mean things to say or I was being picked on. It did upset me, it made me feel I didn’t deserve to do certain things.”

Watch the “Levitate” video above.

