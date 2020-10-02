Dua Lipa fans have not been lacking in Future Nostalgia content. Aside from the album itself, Lipa has given a ton of TV performances in support of it, and she also released a completely remixed version, Club Future Nostalgia. Now she’s back with even more, and this time, it’s a remix of “Levitating” featuring DaBaby.

The rapper contributes a new verse to the track, beginning, “I’m one of the greatest, ain’t no debatin’ on it / I’m still levitating, I’m heavily medicated / Ironic I gave ’em love and they end up hatin’ on me / She told me love me and she been waitin’.” He and Lipa also appear together in a new video for the track, which was made in collaboration with TikTok and, like most other things from Future Nostalgia, is appropriately disco-inspired.

Lipa previously credited a social media break for helping her make Future Nostalgia, saying, “In all honesty, I don’t think I could have done my second record if I hadn’t taken a step back from social media. When you first start, when I first started putting new music out, everything was super positive and I had lots of nice messages. I think the more stuff you do, then there is criticism and comments and it all comes in thick and fast, and for a while it was really getting to me. I just felt like people had nothing but mean things to say or I was being picked on. It did upset me, it made me feel I didn’t deserve to do certain things.”

Watch the “Levitate” video above.

