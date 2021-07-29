Getty Image
Dua Lipa Fans Absolutely Drag DaBaby After He Liked Multiple Tweets Criticizing Her

DaBaby is in the midst of quite the fall from grace following his set at Rolling Loud last weekend, which featured a homophobic rant about HIV and AIDS. Dua Lipa, who recruited DaBaby to join her on the hit “Levitating” remix, noted that she was “surprised and horrified” by the moment. Now fans have noticed that yesterday, DaBaby liked some tweets criticizing Lipa, which has led to backlash.

The tweets in question focus on “Levitating,” specifically how it was DaBaby that got the song to No. 1 on the charts (even though it actually peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100) and wondering why the DaBaby version of the track hasn’t been taken off of streaming services yet.

Twitter

As far as the idea that DaBaby launched Lipa to mainstream relevance, that claim is dubious at best, considering that “New Rules” and “Don’t Start Now” were top-10 singles well before the release of the “Levitating” remix. Whatever the case may be, Lipa fans took to Twitter and went after DaBaby, saying they had never heard of him before “Levitating” and that by some metrics, Lipa has had more commercial success than DaBaby.

Check out some more reactions below.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

