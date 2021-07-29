DaBaby is in the midst of quite the fall from grace following his set at Rolling Loud last weekend, which featured a homophobic rant about HIV and AIDS. Dua Lipa, who recruited DaBaby to join her on the hit “Levitating” remix, noted that she was “surprised and horrified” by the moment. Now fans have noticed that yesterday, DaBaby liked some tweets criticizing Lipa, which has led to backlash.

The tweets in question focus on “Levitating,” specifically how it was DaBaby that got the song to No. 1 on the charts (even though it actually peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100) and wondering why the DaBaby version of the track hasn’t been taken off of streaming services yet.

As far as the idea that DaBaby launched Lipa to mainstream relevance, that claim is dubious at best, considering that “New Rules” and “Don’t Start Now” were top-10 singles well before the release of the “Levitating” remix. Whatever the case may be, Lipa fans took to Twitter and went after DaBaby, saying they had never heard of him before “Levitating” and that by some metrics, Lipa has had more commercial success than DaBaby.

I didn't even know who the fuck dababy was untill he collabed with Dua lipa https://t.co/SZaHy1ZOpf — She-devil🧣 (@Yeongswift) July 29, 2021

Dua Lipa's hits // DaBaby's hits in conclusion dua has more hits than he albums pic.twitter.com/w107uLeBqh — dome (@dlipamwah) July 29, 2021

Check out some more reactions below.

Dababy or whatever his name is shading dua lipa is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen, bitch u literally has no hits outside America, it’s like Shane Dawson trying to cancel Taylor Swift, just hold on to ur straight male fans and stfu pic.twitter.com/C7xDVrmfco — ry*n (@blondefrank794) July 29, 2021

Imagine thinking Dababy made DUA LIPA famous..💀 sis was dominating in 2017 when he was nowhere to be found y’all doing too much at this point — bilal (@katysprism) July 29, 2021

Only listening to the dua lipa solo version of levitating. Sans dababy 😤 — j (@jayson71632253) July 29, 2021

The fact that Dua Lipa has had multiple hit singles before releasing a collab with Dababy but y’all wanna get brave and say he’s the reason for her success. No! Her streams, sales and success say other wise. Stop crediting men for women’s success, he needs to thank her. #DUALIPA pic.twitter.com/5GsgpLAoIV — Nick Ryan (@_nickryan_) July 29, 2021

The fact that we all knew who @DaBabyDaBaby was just from his verse in levitating…

i mean dua lipa gave him a career and did not know how to take advantage of it lmao anyways Stream the original (superior) version of levitating #dababyisoverparty pic.twitter.com/Y61ZXWcQr6 — ℭ𝔩𝔞𝔰𝔰𝔶 𝔰𝔦𝔫𝔠𝔢 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟖🦋💕 (@juicy_behavior) July 29, 2021

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.