Dua Lipa Put On A Shadowy Light Show While Performing ‘Don’t Start Now’ On ‘Ellen’

Regular talk show viewers have seen a lot of Dua Lipa lately. In December, she stopped by The Tonight Show to chat with Jimmy Fallon (about 50 Cent, Method Man, and Redman). The next day, she returned to the program to perform “Don’t Start Now.” Now she has pulled a similar move on Ellen. Earlier this week, she participated in a prank segment on the show, for which she went to a local store and made shoppers feel awkward by only speaking to them in song lyrics. Now, days later, she is back on Ellen, this time to perform “Don’t Start Now.”

Dua Lipa and a group of dancers stood in front of two diagonal walls, onto which purple and blue lights were projected. The resulting shadows created a sense of increased activity on the stage, while Dua Lipa was actually only joined by a handful of other performers. It was a simple way to add value to the performance, which was fun enough to get the crowd on their feet and dancing (which admittedly probably isn’t that hard to do on Ellen, but still).

Dua Lipa also revealed today that she has a live performance video of the song with a 19-piece band coming out tomorrow, so it could be similar to her Tonight Show performance of the song.

Filmed a live session of “Don’t Start Now” with a 19 piece band and it’ll finally be out tomorrow, Jan 10th!! Loved doing this and can’t wait for you to see it 🧚🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/vuIRHGdPbn — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 9, 2020

Watch Dua Lipa perform “Don’t Start Now” on Ellen above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.