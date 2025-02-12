Yesterday brought some tragic news in the world of fictional language-learning app mascots: the Duolingo owl is dead.

In an official statement shared on social media, the company wrote:

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Duo, formally known as The Duolingo Owl, is dead. Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully. Tbh, he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know. We’re aware he had many enemies, but we kindly ask that you refrain from sharing why you hate him in the comments. If you feel inclined to share, please also include your credit card number so we can automatically sign you up for Duolingo Max in his memory. We appreciate you respecting Dua Lipa’s privacy at this time.”

Lipa, who has previously expressed an interest in learning more languages, responded to the shout-out with some online mourning, writing, “Til’ death duo part,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Duolingo got some Drake trolling in when responding to people asking who could have committed such a crime, responding, “Authorities are looking into a Canadian rapper currently.”

Duolingo is also teasing on their TikTok more information about Duo’s death, so more information on this make-believe crime is coming soon.