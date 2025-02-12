Between Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Grammys sweep and his headlining Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, Drake has had a rough few weeks. Unfortunately, he has now been thrusted into yet another viral beef.

Today (February 11), Duolingo took their once subtle jabs at the “Nonstop” singer to a new height. In a post on Instagram (viewable here), the language learning app jokingly accused Drake of killing their beloved (and at time feisty) owl mascot.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Duo, formerly known as The Duolingo Owl, is dead,” read the post. “Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death, and we are cooperating fully. [To be honest], he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know.”

When asked by followers if they had a suspect, the account replied: “Authorities are looking into a Canadian rapper currently.”

This isn’t the first time an organization had to do away with their owl figure. Back in July 2024, the Los Angeles Public Library “retired” its owl puppet after Kendrick Lamar beat a piñata version of Drake’s OVO owl logo in his “Not Like Us” music video.

Users online are having a field day with Duolingo’s diss toward Drake. However, it is safe to assume Drake is not particularly amused with Duolingo.