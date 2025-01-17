dua lipa TOP
Dua Lipa Is Well Aware Of The Joke That She’s Always On Vacation, And She Has One Of Her Own

There’s a common perception that Dua Lipa is constantly on vacation, or as she joked on Saturday Night Live, on “holiday.” Sometimes, perception is reality. It seems like every time the “Houdini” singer posts on Instagram, she’s in a different luxurious location (and occasionally enjoying a pickle soda). In her latest post, she leaned into the bit.

“you know an airport hates to see me coming,” Dua Lipa captioned the post, along with a photo dump including one where she’s wearing a shirt that says “Mother F*cker.”

Last year, Dua Lipa responded to her being dubbed the “vacanza queen” for her seemingly never-ending getaways.

“I think people are quick to forget. I was on tour up until the end of December. I felt like I missed out on so much time with my family and friends. It shows how short our attention span is, which is why music comes out so much faster,” she told Rolling Stone. “Of course, I was going to f*cking holiday and chill the year that I was just going in the studio and had some time off. As long as I’m doing my job, hitting my deadlines, and getting my sh*t done, then I will find a way to relax, too. It’s really work hard and play hard. Why not?”

Why not, indeed. If you make a song as good as “Physical” and interview Nobel Prize winners, you can take as many vacations as you want.

