Getty Image
Pop

Dua Lipa Opens A Casting Call For Fans To Get Involved In Her Upcoming ‘Levitating’ Video

Contributing Writer

Dua Lipa dropped her highly-anticipated sophomore record Future Nostalgia at the onset of the lockdown. While the singer managed to share a handful of videos ahead of quarantine, Lipa is now asking fans to get directly involved in her next “Levitating” visual with a new contest.

Announcing the casting call on social media, Lipa described the TikTok contest’s entry rules:

“Hey guys! I’m so excited to tell you that I’m working on a music video for ‘Levitating,’ and I want you to be a part of it! Whether it’s choreography, makeup, animation, it starts on TikTok. Take part in the #DuaVideo challenge and you or your work could be featured in the official music video. I can’t wait to see what you come up with.”

Ahead of putting out the call for contributors, Dua Lipa tapped DJ Blessed Madonna to serve up a remix of “Levitating” featuring icons Madonna and Missy Elliot. The remix is just one of the singles off the singer’s upcoming Club Future Nostalgia record, out Friday, which also boasts collaborations from the likes of Mark Ronson and Gwen Stefani.

See Dua Lipa’s casting call above and find the contest’s terms and conditions here.

Club Future Nostalgia is out 8/28 via Warner. Pre-order it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×