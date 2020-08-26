Dua Lipa dropped her highly-anticipated sophomore record Future Nostalgia at the onset of the lockdown. While the singer managed to share a handful of videos ahead of quarantine, Lipa is now asking fans to get directly involved in her next “Levitating” visual with a new contest.

Announcing the casting call on social media, Lipa described the TikTok contest’s entry rules:

“Hey guys! I’m so excited to tell you that I’m working on a music video for ‘Levitating,’ and I want you to be a part of it! Whether it’s choreography, makeup, animation, it starts on TikTok. Take part in the #DuaVideo challenge and you or your work could be featured in the official music video. I can’t wait to see what you come up with.”

I want my loves to be a part of my official video for Levitating. Check out the #DuaVideo challenge on TikTok to find out how💖 (T&Cs apply: https://t.co/okJFpjcq6k) pic.twitter.com/h87o6yR8qh — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 25, 2020

Ahead of putting out the call for contributors, Dua Lipa tapped DJ Blessed Madonna to serve up a remix of “Levitating” featuring icons Madonna and Missy Elliot. The remix is just one of the singles off the singer’s upcoming Club Future Nostalgia record, out Friday, which also boasts collaborations from the likes of Mark Ronson and Gwen Stefani.

See Dua Lipa’s casting call above and find the contest’s terms and conditions here.

Club Future Nostalgia is out 8/28 via Warner. Pre-order it here.

