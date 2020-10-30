Dua Lipa has done a lot with her Future Nostalgia material, whether that be releasing remixes or an entire remix album with The Blessed Madonna. Now, though, she’s back with a new song, “Fever,” which features Belgium singer Angèle, who sings in French.

Lipa sings on the hook of the infectious and thumping pop tune, “I’ve got a fever, so can you check? / Hand on my forehead, kiss my neck / And when you touch me, baby, I turn red / I’ve got a fever, so can you check?” Angèle takes over the second verse with lyrics that translate to, “Maybe with time, it will go away / And yet, and yet, and yet, and yet, I don’t see myself there / Like a medicine, I am nothing without you / And I know that I know that I’m wasting my time in yours arms.”

FEVER FT. @angele_vl IS OUT AT 11PM UK & MIDNIGHT AT UR LOCAL TIME ON ALL STREAMING SERVICES! I HOPE YOU LOVE IT AS MUCH AS WE LOVED MAKING IT 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/cJW5bXwzGd — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) October 29, 2020

The song serves as Angèle’s introduction to English-speaking listeners, although she’s an established star in French-language music. She made her breakthrough in 2018 with the single “Tout Oublier,” and since then, she has racked up hundreds of millions of plays on Spotify.

Meanwhile, Lipa also recently announced that she will be performing a “Studio 2054” livestream show on November 27, tickets for which are on sale now.

Listen to “Fever” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.