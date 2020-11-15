Dua Lipa Will Apparently Be Added To ‘FIFA 21’ As A Playable Character

Dua Lipa’s 2020 has been filled with praise and acclaim mostly thanks to her sophomore album Future Nostalgia, which was received well by both fans and critics. Her year continued with several award show nominations for various awards and the eventual release of her Club Future Nostalgia remix album with help from Madonna, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, and more. Now, the singer’s latest moment comes in the gaming world as news arrived that Dua Lipa would soon appear as a player in FIFA 21.

The announcement came after a data mine of the game’s new update revealed that Dua Lipa, along with David Beckham, DJ Snake, and others would appear in the game as playable characters. Gamers won’t be able to use the singer just yet in the game, as she is currently a locked player in FIFA 21. Hopefully, the game’s developer will make the singer an available option to use in their soccer endeavors in future updates. It should be noted that the Blessed Madonna remix of Dua Lipa’s “Love Is Religion” also appears on the game as a part of its soundtrack.

The singer also confirmed that a b-side collection for Future Nostalgia will arrive next year. She announced it in the comments of a YouTube chat, saying “B sideeeee next year [heart emoji].” Dua Lipa will also appear on Miley Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts album which arrives on November 27.

You can check out a video of Dua Lipa in FIFA 21 above.

