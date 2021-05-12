The 2021 Brit Awards took place in-person Tuesday night, which saw performances by many stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Griff, Arlo Parks, Elton John, and, of course, Dua Lipa. Lipa pulled off some impressive moves throughout her showstopping performance, which featured several songs off her 2020 Future Nostalgia album.

The performance kicked off with the singer boarding the London Tube and dancing through a train car. The lights went off, and Lipa was suddenly transported to the Brit Awards stage where she ran through a medley of her Future Nostalgia tracks “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” “Hallucinate,” “Pretty Please,” and “Love Again.”

Lipa made several seamless outfit changes throughout the five-minute performance. One outfit in particular was a callback to the infamous Union Jack dress worn by Baby Spice of the Spice Girls during her 1997 Brit Awards performance 24 years prior.

Following her performance, Lipa won big at the Brit Awards. Not only did she secure the award for Best British Album, but she also won Best Female British Solo Artist and was nominated for Best British single for her song “Physical.” Accepting the award for Best British Album, the singer described all she has learned throughout the album’s songwriting process: “Thank you so much to everyone because this album really has taught me so much strength and confidence and courage, and has given me so much love and friendship and I’m so grateful to all the incredible people that I got to create this album with.”

Watch Lipa’s full performance at the 2021 Brit Awards above.

