Jimmy Kimmel is in the midst of some time off, so a roster of guests have been taking over hosting duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The latest to sit behind the desk is Dua Lipa, who grabbed the reigns for last night’s episode.

She began how most late-night hosts do: by giving a monologue. Got got some self-deprecating jokes in, like, “You know that song your kid listened to like 5,000 times while trying to perfect a dance on TikTok? That was me. You’re welcome, and I’m sorry.” She then reminisced about the time she pranked Kimmel in the middle of the night back in 2018. She also showed off some of her tattoos, addressed TikTok trends based on her music, and solicited opinions on her music from some older folks. They had no clue who she was, so naturally, hilarity ensued.

Elsewhere on the show, she also interviewed Gwen Stefani about their upcoming collaboration (Stefani is hopping on a remix of “Physical”). The song is part of Dua’s upcoming Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album, and Dua also revealed that each song on the album will get an animated visual.

Watch clips from Dua’s hosting gig above.

