Dua Lipa is a globally recognized pop star now, but before that, she worked as a model. She hasn’t entirely left that part of herself behind, and she just walked in Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 Couture Runway Show in Paris, as did Kim Kardashian and others.

Lipa shared some photos and videos from the show and behind the scenes and wrote on Instagram, “an honour and a dream to be a part of your beautiful show.” Kardashian also shared some clips on her Instagram Story and wrote in one of them, “Walked in my first Paris fashion show and a COUTURE show at that!!! Thank you @balenciaga @demna.”

Aside from those two, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Christine Quinn, and Bella Hadid were also a part of the show. Meanwhile, Offset and Playboi Carti were in attendance.

Lipa recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of her self-titled debut album, of which she wrote in early June, “5 years ago today I dropped my debut album ~ i’m so proud of every baby step and stepping stone, every room, club and venue, every artist, songwriter and producer that i’ve been lucky to write and collaborate with and that has led me to where I am today ~ i thank my lucky stars everyday and I thank you all for being on this insane journey with me x.”

