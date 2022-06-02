We’re almost halfway into the year and pop star Dua Lipa has already dropped her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration “Sweetest Pie” and had a song written about her by Jack Harlow. Now she’s celebrating the five-year anniversary of what started it all — her eponymous debut album.

In an Instagram post, the “Levitating” singer wrote: “5 years ago today I dropped my debut album ~ i’m so proud of every baby step and stepping stone, every room, club and venue, every artist, songwriter and producer that i’ve been lucky to write and collaborate with and that has led me to where I am today ~ i thank my lucky stars everyday and I thank you all for being on this insane journey with me x.”

In a recent interview, Lipa discussed enjoying the United States, including taking yoga classes in Beverley Hills and eating barbecue in Houston. However, she also mentioned her wariness of road rage and guns. “Being from the UK, it’s hard for me to wrap my head around,” she said. “When I’m in the car with someone in America and they have, like, a little bit of road rage, I’m always like, ‘Don’t do it. You have no idea who that other person is and if they’re carrying a gun.'”

