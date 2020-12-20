Dua Lipa has been having an epic year with the release of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, and the remixed, club-ready version Club Future Nostalgia. After displaying her range as a pop star, Dua is the guest on Saturday Night Live tonight to remind everyone that her live show is great, too. Already performing “Don’t Start Now,” she returned to perform “Levitating,” a hit that she also performed at the AMAs last. After kicking things off with a cute leopard print outfit for “Don’t Start Now,” she had to turn things up a few notches for “Levitating,” and she did that by wearing an outfit that brought only one word to mind: jellyfish.

dua lipa performing levitating always makes my day 100 times better pic.twitter.com/oghWUtkFAJ — aidenˣ (@aidensghostin) December 20, 2020

The all-white, deep cut dress was stunning, but a headpiece with feathery strings that moved while she danced was a dead ringer for the luminous sea creature, and this fashion moment did indeed steal the show. While everyone else has firmly settled into sweatpants and indoor clothes, here’s Dua reminding us what an outfit can be like. She never sounded better and this is the song fans want to hear from her, but add the unexpected clothing item and this is a real pop culture moment. Watch above.