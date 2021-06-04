Dua Lipa Is A Rodeo-Ready Cowboy In Her New ‘Love Again’ Video

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia era has been going on for quite some time now. It was way back in October 2019 that “Don’t Start Now” was released as the album’s lead single. It’s been nearly two years since then, but Lipa is still fully in Future Nostalgia mode, as today, she has shared a new video for “Love Again.”

While the song itself is unquestionably disco-influenced pop, Lipa goes full country for the video. The visual begins with a mysteriously floating cowboy hat that eventually finds its way onto Lipa’s head. In the clip, she rides a mechanical bull in a ballroom, does some line-dancing, gets done up in rodeo clown paint, and otherwise gets totally on board with the cowboy lifestyle.

Lipa previously said of the song, “A relationship hadn’t worked out for me, and I wrote this when I felt like there was no light. It was a song for me, to give myself a little cuddle, and was about being hopeful that I would fall in love again. We already had these beautiful strings, then [producer and songwriter] Clarence Coffee Jr. had the genius idea of adding in a sample of ‘Your Woman’ by White Town. That really gave the song the push it needed, because we definitely needed a more dancey element. I wrote it at a difficult time, but sometimes songs help you get out of certain situations. It’s like cheap therapy, and I think this is my favorite song on the record.”

Watch the “Love Again” video above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.