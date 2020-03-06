Dua Lipa Gets The Blood Pumping In Her New ’80s-Style ‘Physical’ Workout Video

Dua Lipa shared a video for her single “Physical” back in January, but she’s not done with the song yet. The song’s theme and aesthetic lends itself so well to an ’80s-style workout video that Dua had to go ahead and make one, which she has shared today.

The clip is framed as an instructional workout video, and in it, Dua and the rest of her vibrant leotard-wearing crew go through stretches and dances for the song. The video never diverts from the physical action, so really, this could be used as an actual workout video (albeit a very fast-paced one), especially with the picture-in-picture clips of Lipa introducing each segment.

Today is a big day for Lipa. In addition to her new “Physical” video, she also features on the newly released remix of Brockhampton’s “Sugar.” She is also fresh off a big win at The Global Awards, as she took home the prize for Best British Act. She wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to all the fans and listeners and everyone at @global for voting and for supporting my music! Thank you for the Best British Act Award!! Such a fun evening with all my loved ones on such a special night.”

Watch the new “Physical” video above.

Future Nostalgia is out 04/03 via Warner. Pre-order it here.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.